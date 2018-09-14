Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Alder Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.85.

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.01. analysts anticipate that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at $105,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John A. Latham sold 24,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $386,984.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,238 shares of company stock worth $1,703,022. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 79.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $198,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 62,704 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the period.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.