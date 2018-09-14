Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $93.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $82.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.41.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM opened at $76.16 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $284,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,313 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,812 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.