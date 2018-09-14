Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Shares Up 5.3%

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.07. 745,479 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 649,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

A number of research firms have commented on AIMT. ValuEngine raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $47.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.01 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of -0.28.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 22.7% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 232,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 4,412.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,076 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 84,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 134.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 75,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 100.1% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 246,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 123,466 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.