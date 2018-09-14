AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Announces $0.18 Sep 18 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a sep 18 dividend on Friday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 88.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.8%.

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $21.94.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 134.01%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGNC. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $19.25 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “$19.11” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 6,797 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $129,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

