AGNC Investment (AGNC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGNC. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “$19.11” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $19.25 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 134.01%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 6,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $129,958.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 6,645.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 44.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.