Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $253,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $392,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $136,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Maraganore sold 13,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $986,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,804.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,335 over the last ninety days. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $99.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.43. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.08% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The business had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 257.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGIO shares. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

