Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Trading Down 17.9%

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s share price fell 17.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.55. 10,117,507 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,190% from the average session volume of 784,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Several brokerages have commented on AGRX. ValuEngine downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 298,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $89,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 17.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,355,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 76.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 343,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 62.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 82.3% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 66,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

