AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,040.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at $824,590.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,947 shares of company stock worth $3,040,430. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $47.15.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

