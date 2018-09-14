AES Corp (AES) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,252 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AES during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $13.45 on Friday. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). AES had a positive return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AES shares. Bank of America cut shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

