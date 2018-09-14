Aeron Price Down 8.2% This Week (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $751,985.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00003736 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Tidex, Mercatox and HitBTC. During the last week, Aeron has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Coinrail, Binance, Kuna, Tidex, Mercatox, IDAX, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

