AerCap Holdings (AER) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 74,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AerCap from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of AER stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

