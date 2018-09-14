Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Holdings Trimmed by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,023 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Adobe Systems by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,801 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Systems by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $268.52 on Friday. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.95 and a fifty-two week high of $270.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe Systems to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.68.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,730,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,945 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.50, for a total value of $746,557.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,080,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

