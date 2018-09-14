AdHive (ADH) 1-Day Volume Tops $40,630.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. One AdHive token can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. During the last week, AdHive has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdHive has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $40,630.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000320 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000260 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,921,314 tokens. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

