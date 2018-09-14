Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares during the period. Acuity Brands comprises about 1.0% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.55% of Acuity Brands worth $25,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 280.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 72.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 57.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 137.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth $206,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYI. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $141.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

NYSE:AYI opened at $158.12 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.98 and a 52-week high of $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

