Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.32.

Shares of ATVI opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $81.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $268,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 191.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 268,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

