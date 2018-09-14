Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Shares Up 6.5%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.66. 580,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,147,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATNM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,269.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 359,205 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for patients with cancers lacking effective treatment options. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies for myeloablation and conditioning of the bone marrow prior to a bone marrow transplant for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) age 55 and older.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.