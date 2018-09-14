Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,848 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 192,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Accenture by 13.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,887,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $636,010,000 after acquiring an additional 466,745 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Accenture by 364.5% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 272,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,630,000 after acquiring an additional 214,084 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Rowland sold 1,559 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $250,079.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $321,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,434.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,865,112. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $172.07 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.27 and a 52 week high of $172.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.11.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

