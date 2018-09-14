Accenture (ACN) and The Western Union (WU) Head to Head Contrast

Accenture (NYSE: WU) and The Western Union (NYSE:WU) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture pays an annual dividend of $2.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. The Western Union pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Accenture pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Western Union pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Accenture has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and The Western Union has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. The Western Union is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Accenture and The Western Union’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $36.77 billion 3.15 $3.45 billion $5.91 29.04 The Western Union $5.52 billion 1.52 -$557.10 million $1.80 10.41

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than The Western Union. The Western Union is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Accenture has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Western Union has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and The Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 9.76% 42.01% 18.34% The Western Union -8.05% -560.31% 9.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Accenture shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of The Western Union shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Accenture and The Western Union, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 2 8 15 0 2.52 The Western Union 4 6 0 0 1.60

Accenture currently has a consensus price target of $161.48, suggesting a potential downside of 5.92%. The Western Union has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.56%. Given The Western Union’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Western Union is more favorable than Accenture.

Summary

Accenture beats The Western Union on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms. The company's Financial Services segment offers services that address profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes, and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies. This segment serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes. This segment serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The company's Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. Its Resources segment enables clients to develop and implement strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies. This segment serves clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals. The company also facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.