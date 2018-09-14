AC Immune (ACIU) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AC Immune from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.65 and a quick ratio of 9.65.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 133.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 million. research analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AC Immune stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.