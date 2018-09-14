Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

