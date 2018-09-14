ABB (ABB) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered ABB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup upgraded ABB from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of ABB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. ABB has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. ABB had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that ABB will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in ABB by 3,057.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 125,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 121,515 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth $143,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ABB by 182.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

