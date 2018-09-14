A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 83.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 4,591 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $270,501.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,641,757.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $59.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.72 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

