808Coin (808) Hits Market Cap of $669,228.00

808Coin (CURRENCY:808) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, 808Coin has traded down 61% against the US dollar. One 808Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. 808Coin has a total market cap of $669,228.00 and approximately $4,729.00 worth of 808Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 808Coin alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

808Coin Coin Profile

808 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2016. 808Coin’s total supply is 418,706,506,692 coins. 808Coin’s official Twitter account is @808BassCoin . The official website for 808Coin is 808bass.space

Buying and Selling 808Coin

808Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 808Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 808Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 808Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 808Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 808Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.