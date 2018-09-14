72,791 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD) Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 5.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,931,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of RCD stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $108.68.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

