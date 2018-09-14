7,237 Shares in Accenture Plc (ACN) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Accenture comprises 0.7% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 507,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,065,000 after purchasing an additional 171,759 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of Accenture by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 134,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.11.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $171.84. 6,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,683. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $132.27 and a one year high of $172.51. The company has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 32,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $5,257,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total transaction of $185,184.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,865,112. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.