69,955 Shares in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 348,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 54.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 690,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 11.1% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,433,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after buying an additional 344,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 7.4% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,607,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,514,000 after purchasing an additional 595,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.49. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.22.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 640.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

