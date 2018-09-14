$62.55 Million in Sales Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce $62.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.67 million. LivePerson reported sales of $56.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $246.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.07 million to $246.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $275.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $272.19 million to $279.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $61.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $19.25 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,927.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $56,763.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,587,582.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,609 shares of company stock worth $528,249 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LivePerson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 93,049 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LivePerson by 14.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter worth $156,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter worth $7,385,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. 448,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,888. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -442.08 and a beta of 1.10.

LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

