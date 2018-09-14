58,778 Shares in Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 176,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. Trinity Industries Inc has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.19.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRN shares. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

