5,378 Shares in S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Acquired by Partner Investment Management L.P.

Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 80,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,488,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in S&P Global by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in S&P Global by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $805,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $71,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 531 shares in the company, valued at $107,978.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $211.87 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $217.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 333.87%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.93.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

