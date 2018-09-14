4,372 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 49,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $2,621,005.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 578,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,450,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,012. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Shares of PEG opened at $53.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

