420,234 Shares in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 420,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $47,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,538.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $124,961.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,961.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $42.43 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $503.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

