$4.00 EPS Expected for Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings of $4.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Credicorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.99. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credicorp will report full year earnings of $15.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.71 to $15.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.65 to $17.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Credicorp.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $955.13 million for the quarter. Credicorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Credicorp from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

NYSE:BAP opened at $212.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $189.69 and a 1-year high of $239.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 50,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 33,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

