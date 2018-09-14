3M Co (MMM) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 3M were worth $26,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,148,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,593,985,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in 3M by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,377,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,238,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in 3M by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,727,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 537,325 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $755,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $706,178,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.97.

Shares of MMM opened at $209.05 on Friday. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $190.57 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

