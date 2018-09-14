36,548 Shares in Workday Inc (WDAY) Purchased by Night Owl Capital Management LLC

Night Owl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,548 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,000. Workday comprises about 1.6% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Workday by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY opened at $150.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $95.35 and a 1 year high of $157.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.54 and a beta of 2.02.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $671.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, May 21st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Workday to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.31.

In other Workday news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $541,499.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $984,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 532,371 shares of company stock valued at $69,591,600. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

