$34.10 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to post $34.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $34.85 million. eHealth posted sales of $26.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $221.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.38 million to $222.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $261.49 million per share, with estimates ranging from $258.90 million to $264.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. eHealth had a negative net margin of 41.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In other news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 30,750 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $763,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,970.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen O. Tauscher sold 31,857 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $737,808.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 150,834 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,377,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,451,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,388,000 after buying an additional 296,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,682. eHealth has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $519.66 million, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.39.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

