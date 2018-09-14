335,780 Shares in Aetna Inc (AET) Purchased by Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 335,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,616,000. Aetna comprises about 6.1% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. owned 0.10% of Aetna as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AET. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aetna by 263.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aetna during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aetna by 143.9% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Shares of AET opened at $203.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Aetna Inc has a one year low of $149.69 and a one year high of $204.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. Aetna had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Aetna’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Aetna Inc will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

