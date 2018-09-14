3,300 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) Acquired by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,029,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,808,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,330,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,531,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,490,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.28 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $50.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.0491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.