28,769 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,388,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 351,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 162,825 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $842.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.11 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

In related news, insider Stacia J.P. Andersen sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $771,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,815.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

