$26.56 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report sales of $26.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $27.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $107.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.77 million to $107.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $108.99 million per share, with estimates ranging from $103.40 million to $113.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.13 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

PNNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $8.00 price target on PennantPark Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. 4,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,115,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 166,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 75,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,269,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 185,389 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.