$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology PLC (STX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will post sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the lowest is $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $11.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.12 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $13.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 120.71%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

In other news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $28,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $26,325,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,207,648 shares of company stock valued at $322,103,805 and have sold 46,086 shares valued at $2,529,660. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 22,404,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,265,194,000 after buying an additional 946,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,515,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,102,017,000 after buying an additional 383,002 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,203,887 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $187,492,000 after buying an additional 33,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 81.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $152,011,000 after buying an additional 1,204,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,101,239 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,656,000 after buying an additional 27,963 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

