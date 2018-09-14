$2.52 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post $2.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $6.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $17.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.48 million to $18.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.10 million per share, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $51.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51). The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 million.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Cytokinetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,346.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $130,570 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,934,000 after acquiring an additional 686,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 359,561 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYTK traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,487. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

