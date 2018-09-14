$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Corp (MAS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will announce sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.96 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Masco had a return on equity of 490.27% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Masco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $51,324.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,047.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,253,663.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,100,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,014 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2,720.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,357,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,312,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,747.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,823,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,132 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,224. Masco has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

