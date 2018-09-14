$19.96 Million in Sales Expected for Adesto Technologies Corp (IOTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) to report sales of $19.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adesto Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.88 million to $20.00 million. Adesto Technologies posted sales of $15.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will report full year sales of $79.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.64 million to $86.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $110.09 million per share, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $133.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adesto Technologies.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 11.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOTS. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Adesto Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Monday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

In other Adesto Technologies news, insider Narbeh Derhacobian bought 10,000 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 614,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,371.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 1,756.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 850,068 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 338,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 263,265 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 947,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 204,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 129,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 196,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36,729 shares during the last quarter. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOTS traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 326,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.79. Adesto Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company offers industry-standard floating gate technology products, such as Standard Serial Flash to store boot or program code with a low pin count industry standard serial interface; DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Serial Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables improved processor performance and reduced system power consumption.

