1,713 Shares in Centene Corp (CNC) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 127.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC opened at $144.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $148.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Centene’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. MED reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.41.

In other Centene news, EVP Brandy Burkhalter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $395,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $553,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,550 shares of company stock worth $4,274,790. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

