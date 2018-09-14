15,361 Shares in Allstate Corp (ALL) Acquired by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 11.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,511,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $959,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,730 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $80,852,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 24.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,917,000 after purchasing an additional 811,694 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 101.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,589,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,082,000 after purchasing an additional 802,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 37.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,103,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,944,000 after purchasing an additional 569,363 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $88.29 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

In related news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 21,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,144,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 22,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $2,202,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.92.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

