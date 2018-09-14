150,310 Shares in Blackstone Group LP (BX) Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 150,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000. Blackstone Group accounts for about 1.5% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,637,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $240,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 160,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 303,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $317,000. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $179,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,847.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,987.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 770,677 shares of company stock valued at $28,061,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $37.52.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $41.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

