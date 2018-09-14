14,558 Shares in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) Purchased by PEAK6 Investments L.P.

PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. owned 0.11% of Oppenheimer as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 114,962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 109,055 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 49,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 86,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $409.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $34.15.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $242.56 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 4.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

