144,000 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Purchased by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 144,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Louisiana-Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,179,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 81,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $204,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $30.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.55 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 28.21%. research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Louisiana-Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

