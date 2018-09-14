1,300 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,815.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total value of $283,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,465.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $420,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $184.68 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $152.47 and a 1-year high of $212.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, June 28th. MED lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.78.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing engineered solutions for mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.