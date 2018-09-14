$129.45 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce sales of $129.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.38 million and the lowest is $127.57 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $157.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $517.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $515.50 million to $520.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $549.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $520.79 million to $567.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OFC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. 524,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,498. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at $103,636.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,868.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $23,004,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 66,753 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,403,000 after acquiring an additional 78,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

